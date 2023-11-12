Nude body of Berbice woman found in Georgetown hotel

The naked body of a Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) woman was discovered earlier today in a hotel located in Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is 32-year-old Romona Lall of Lot 1503 Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the discovery was made at about 12:15h today at the Sunset Hotel in Kitty.

Khersattie Bettencort, the proprietor of the hotel, told investigators that Lall and an identifiable male companion went into the establishment at around 17:55h on Saturday and booked a room. They were given the keys to the room, which is situated on the first floor, and they were expected to book out at 12:00h today.

However, at 20:07h last night, the identifiable male exited the room alone and left the hotel.

According to the Receptionist at the hotel, at about 07:00h this morning, she reported for work and took over duties from another Receptionist. She then checked the overnight sheet and observed that 11 persons had to check out of the hotel at 12:00h.

Consequently, around 12:15h today, the receptionist observed that Lall did not check out from Room 4, and as such, she decided to make checks. The Receptionist said she knocked on the door and called out but got no answer.

She then took another key, opened the room door, and saw the victim lying motionless on the floor, naked. She immediately informed the owner of the hotel and summoned the police.

“A broken Guinness bottle and a 592 beer bottle were seen on the floor. What appeared to be blood stains were seen on the bed and walls of the room,” police say.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead by Doctor Rampersaud of Georgetown Public Hospital. The scene was photographed and processed by detectives.

The police said, “The body of the deceased was examined for marks of violence, and one stab wound was seen to the left side of the chest with a broken Guinness bottle head was seen in the wound. There were also abrasions to the lower abdomen and three stab wounds to her back.”

Detectives have extracted CCTV footage from cameras on the building, which captured when the victim and the male suspect entered the hotel and when the male left the hotel.

The body is presently lying at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

