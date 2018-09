The Police now have in their custody a North Ruimveldt, Georgetown family of four after some 40 kilograms of cannabis was found in their home on Friday morning.

The bust was made by ranks of the “A” Division’s Narcotics Branch sometime around 11:45h.

INews understands that the ranks obtained information and swooped down at the premises which was searched and the drugs were found hidden in two separate barrels, concealed in several parcels.

An investigation in progress.