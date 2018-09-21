Motorcyclist killed after colliding with canter on Berbice road- Police

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Friday around 12:30h on the Betsy Ground Public Road, East Canje, Berbice, involving motor canter GWW 1831, driven by a 36-year-old resident of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice and motorcycle CF 1615 driven by Rajendranauth Harold Singh, 52, of lot 28 Reliance Albion.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their investigations revealed that the driver of the canter was reversing west out of his yard towards the public road when the motorcycle which was proceeding north collided with the right side rear of the canter.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell unto the western parapet and sustained injuries. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The driver, who has passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

