Nonpareil temple burglarised

The Sevak Satsangh Temple at Nonpareil, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was Sunday night broken into, during which the suspects managed to escape with a number of valuables.

The priest, Deenanauth Seemadray, said prior to this, there were two instances where items in the yard were stolen.

However, in this encounter, the perpetrators gained access to the building.

They made an opening in the fence and subsequently carried out the act.

In the past incidents, the solar lighting fixture in the yard was taken along with some other items.

“Three weeks ago, someone went into the compound and stole some things from the yard. Then last week, between Monday night and Wednesday night, they went up a galvanised pole that we have in the yard and took the solar light. Then, Sunday evening, they broke into the mandir,” he explained.

Some of the items stolen included four gas cylinders, the batteries from a generator and some other articles. He noted that a report was filed with the Police and reassurances were made that they would visit the scene but this did not materialise.