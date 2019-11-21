Guyana’s Ronsford Beaton suspended from bowling in Super50 with immediate effect

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the Opinion Report by an Independent Assessor at Loughborough University has found the bowling action of Guyana Jaguars pacer Ronsford Beaton to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in domestic West Indies matches with immediate effect, according to CWI.

The assessment revealed that Beaton’s deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees’ level of tolerance permitted under playing regulations. Beaton will remain suspended until such time as his action is found to be legal, either by an Opinion Report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions, CWI said.

He is expected to undergo remedial work supervised by the Jaguars franchise and can apply for a reassessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with the Regulations. The 27-year-old Beaton was reported for a suspect bowling action during the Jaguars’ game against the United States last Monday in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup. Beaton’s action was cited by match officials after he bowled eight overs for figures of 0-37 during the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, which the Jaguars won by 13 runs.