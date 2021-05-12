Noise nuisance, bad roads, power woes among issues raised by Belle West residents during meeting with Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Tuesday visited the community of Belle West on the West Bank Demerara (WCD) where he listened to a number of concerns expressed by residents.

Minister Indar visited the community after receiving a letter from a frustrated resident who vented about the various problems facing residents in the area.

According to one resident, “we have a problem of snakes running villagers on the road when they walk, there’s a lot snakes in the village.”

One of the main issues was the deplorable state of the roads. “Well the road in the community is affecting the people them because when rain falling them cannot get to walk, they have to walk through people track,” a resident explained.

As such, the Public Works Minister assured residents that rehabilitation works will be conducted on some 394 meters of road.

Minister Indar also addressed concerns, raised by residents, pertaining to electricity, drainage, water quality and pressure, crime, noise nuisance and land titling.

According to the residents some 75 farmers have been attempting to uplift land titles, for some time now, in Belle East.

To this, Minister Indar explained that he will discuss the matter with the Minister of Agriculture, Zulkifar Mustapha for an intervention.

Meanwhile, with regards to the water pressure and quality, Minister Indar said he will relate this matter to the Minister of Housing and Water.

After receiving the numerous complaints from the residents, Minister Indar met with a senior rank of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region Three, to address issue the noise nuisance and other crime-related matters.