Guyana Oil and Gas Chamber signs cooperation MoU with Ghana Petroleum Chamber

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) and Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the two organisations.

The signing of the MoU took place during a visit to Accra, Ghana by GOGEC President Mr. Manniram Prashad. The MoU was signed by Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Ampofo and Mr. Prashad.

According to a statement from the organisation, the objective of this MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation n, to facilitate a collaboration that will lead to an exchange of information and sharing of resources between the two Chambers within the oil and gas sector.

Further, the MoU states that the mission of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber is to ensure that there are equal opportunities for all operators and protentional operators within the industry and to promote trade, investment and knowledge transfer within the energy sector to all members and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Mission of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber aims to achieve long-term, sustainable success of the upstream petroleum industry in Ghana by creating a common platform to:

• promote, protect and enhance common interests;

• ensure that high standards, best practices, supportive legislation, policies and protocols are adopted;

• collaborate with government on industry policies and programs;

• ensure sustained contribution of the industry to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

It is envisaged that a delegation from Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber will be visiting Guyana shortly.