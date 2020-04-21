‘No success as yet in recapturing escapees’ – Prisons Director

Members of the Joint Services have not made any progress as yet in recapturing inmates; Anthony Padmore, Kenraul Perez, Ganesh Dhanraj, and Sasenarine Bisnauth who escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison early Monday morning.

Director of Prison Services, Gladwin Samuels, during a telephone interview with INews today, said that efforts being made to recapture the men so far have been unsuccessful.

“What I can say is that efforts are still being made to recapture them, we have not been successful as yet,” Samuels said.

Samuels, in a previous media statement had said that the four inmates escaped at about 03:46h during the heavy downpours on Monday, but the official discovery was made during roll-call at 06:15h when the men did not answer to their names.

CCTV recordings at the prison showed that the men escaped by jumping the eastern fence.

The ranks on duty, at the time of the incident were interrogated and are currently assisting police and prison authorities with their investigations.

INews understands that initial investigations show that no rank aided the escape of the men.

Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis, Sasenarine Bisnauth of Lot 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was charged with armed robbery.

In April 2017, 32-year-old Ganesh Dhanraj of Parika Façade, EBE, was charged for strangling 29-year-old Dhanwattie Ram, the mother of his three children, with a bedsheet at their Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo home.

Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, Region One, on the other hand, was charged with the murder of a 55-year-old Abary rice farm labourer, Tribhowan Singh.

Sing was found knifed to death on his employer’s rice farm on February 24, 2018.

The search continues for the wanted men.