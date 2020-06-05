No new COVID-19 case recorded in 5 days

Guyana has not recorded a new COVID-19 case in five days; the total number of positive cases recorded to date remains at 153.

There are 64 active cases while 77 persons have recovered; the number of deaths also remains at 12.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 752 with the total number of negative cases being 1,599.

“My fellow Guyanese, I wish to remind you that even though there has been no new case over the past five days, we cannot become complacent. If we keep this up, following all guidelines, we will be on our way to limiting transmission and flattening the curve making the return to normalcy sooner than later,” Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer said.

“I exhort you therefore to do the appropriate thing and let us together defy the corona virus disease. I wish to give a shout of bravado and kudos to the rapid response, mobile unit & surveillance Teams and the Staff at the National Reference Laboratory whose coordinated efforts are allowing us to track, diagnose and manage patients in an efficient manner,” she stated.