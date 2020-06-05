Man nabbed with smuggled goods from Brazil

Even with Guyana’s borders being closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a 36-year-old labourer was, on Wednesday morning, nabbed at the Guyana-Brazil border crossing at Mango Grove, Lethem, (Upper Takutu-Upper Esequibo (Region 9), with a quantity of items he smuggled into the country.

The man has been identified as Steve Lamazon of Mango Grove, Lethem.

According to information received, police, acting on information received, went to the crossing at Mango Grove, where they saw Lamazon pushing a wheelbarrow with several items inside.

Upon seeing the police, persons who were in the boat which was used to smuggle the items into Guyana from Brazil, made good their escape.

Lamazon admitted to police of having smuggled the items that came from Bonfim, Brazil, for himself and other persons.

Forty cases of Black Stone Brazilian rum, 52 cases of Brazilian beers and four boxes containing a quantity of cosmetics were seized.

The man was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody.