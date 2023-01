A fire last evening erupted at the Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa and Hair Salon located on Church Street, Georgetown.

According to a statement from the company, the fire did not affect any buildings and it was swiftly contained and put under control by the Guyana Fire Service with assistance from the community.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or major material loss resulting from the incident. Operations will continue to take place as usual,” the company said.