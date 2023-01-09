Man murdered after trying to protect father-in-law from attackers

Commander Mahendra Singh and his ranks in Regional Police Division #4(B) are investigating the alleged murder of Brian Pitam, a 28-year-old deejay of Lot 441 Goed Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs last night at Laluni Village on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, by three identifiable males, one of whom is currently in custody.

Police reports are that Pitam and his father-in-law Kumar Bacchus, a 51-year-old truck driver, were at Laluni on the Soesdyke Linden Highway imbibing at a shop when the three suspects confronted Bacchus and dealt him a lash to his face.

Pitam then intervened and was dealt several chops about his body. The trio then rode off on their motorcycles in an unknown direction.

Pitam was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators observed that Pitam’s left thumb, index finger and middle fingers were severed along with the left wrist (partially severed) and a deep chop wound to the back of the neck.

Investigations are ongoing.