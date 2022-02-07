No arrests yet in murder of peacemaker – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says no arrests have been made as investigations continue into the murder of 24-year-old Carlos DeShawn Waithe who was shot dead during the wee hours of today.

Waithe, a clothes vendor of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was killed whilst attempting to part a fight between a group of men outside of a bar at Leopold Street, between Breda and Smyth Streets, Georgetown.

Police said the young man and a group of friends were at a location in Charlestown, Georgetown where they were consuming alcohol.

Waithe subsequently left the group and at around 04:00h, he arrived at the Leopold Street bar in the company of a friend.

Upon arrival there, the friend became involved in an argument with several men who were at the bar.

During the row, the friend started to run away while the men gave chase. In doing so, several explosions, suspected to be gunshots, were heard.

According to a police report, Waithe subsequently ran behind the men, saying “y’all can’t shoot da man”. However, the men then turned their attention to Waithe. An argument then ensued between them, during which, the young man was shot.

He was taken to a private city hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.