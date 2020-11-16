Nicholas Pooran excited to be suiting up for Melbourne Stars

After being lauded by Melbourne Stars Head Coach David Hussey, West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran says he eager to suit up for the team during this season of the Australia Big Bash League (BBL).

Pooran had a solid season with the Kings XI Punjab in the just concluded IPL where he scored 353 runs and averaged a healthy 35.30. He scored two 50s in his 14 innings and hit 23 fours and 25 sixes. His overall stroke play also impressed pundits during the IPL.

“Nick is an impressive player with some big gears who has been in demand in the IPL, the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League in addition to his West Indies duties for some time. I’m looking forward to having his talents on our side this season,” Hussey said on news the acquisition of Pooran’s skills for the season.

The 25-year-old left-hander will play six matches in the BBL between December and early January 2021 as he will be on duty for the West Indies for at least three T20 Internationals against New Zealand beginning on November 27 at Eden Park.

He says he can’t wait to get going for the Stars.

“The Melbourne Stars have a very strong team and I’m happy I can be part of that for a few matches this season,” Pooran said.

“I’m also excited to be part of the BBL and heard many good things from Glenn Maxwell. I will keep playing my natural game for the team and hope it helps get the Stars some positive results.” (Sportsmax)