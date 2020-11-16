Kwebanna lockdown lifted – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has said that the lockdown has been lifted on Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One) following a reduction in active COVID-19 cases.
“You remember at the peak of this cluster of cases that we had about 62 cases? Today, we have four cases so we have lifted the lockdown,” Dr. Anthony said during today’s COVID-19 update with DPI.
he said that nearby communities have also recorded a corresponding decline in cases.
The lockdown had been in effect since October 25, 2020.