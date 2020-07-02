NGSA concludes with mixed reaction from students

By: Shemar Alleyne

Grade Six students today breathed a sigh of relief now that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) has concluded.

They now wait, with high hopes, for when the results will be released – to know which secondary school they will be attending in the new school term.

Devon McGarrell, who attends the Winfer Gardens Primary School, told INews that the exams were a “walk through” for him.

“The examination was like a walk through; it was very easy. Mathematics was the easiest subject,” McGarrell stated. When asked what he wants to become, he responded quite positively “an engineer!”

For Jada Wilson, who also attends the Winfer Gardens Primary School, it was a bit challenging, taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic which has severely affected her preparations the exams.

“It was a bit challenging to be honest,” expressed. However, she is confident that she performed well.

Like McGarrell, she wants to become an engineer.

Rehana Kennedy, who is an aspiring teacher, hailed the exams as “really easy”.

“The examination was really easy, and I think Social Studies Paper Two was the easiest one, and I think I will get a 100% in that subject,” she said.

“As for studying during the pandemic, it was a bit difficult because I was away from school, and there were some challenges studying from home,” she noted.

Over at St. Ambrose Primary School, Micesha Osborne, an aspiring doctor noted “the examination for me was a little challenging.

Osbourne said it was difficult having to study at home.

Meanwhile, her colleague, Sasha Premio, related, “I feel good, but one thing I will be missing is my friends, teachers, and I feel very sad about it. As for me, I honestly do not know what I wanted to become.”

Some 14,730 students were registered to write the NGSA this year.