Armed bandits shoot, rob Charlestown businessman

A 56-year-old businessman is now gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right thigh following a robbery on Wednesday at his place of business at Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

David Cameron was in his cold storage bond, which is attached to the lower flat of his premises, when four men – two of whom were armed with handguns – attacked him.

The businessman reportedly attempted to put up a fight but was shot twice. The men then ransacked the bond and found $200,000 in cash after which they made good their escape.

The injured man was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient. His condition is regarded as serious.

The police have since launched and investigation into the incident.