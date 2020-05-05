News in photos: Citizens up pressure on President to allow Int’l Observers to return for recount

After the denial of permission by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) for a representative of The Carter Center to come to Guyana to observe the national recount, a number of persons turned up with placards protesting the decision.

The protesters stood in front of State House – the President’s official residence, and then moved to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, saying that the voices of Guyanese must be heard. Holding placards, the group of picketers voiced their wanton dissatisfaction with a number of

On Monday, the Carter Center observer, who was ready to travel to Guyana to observe the recount, was left in Miami as the person was unable to board the Eastern Airlines flight to Guyana as a result of the Guyana caretaker Government denying permission.

The US Embassy in Georgetown on Sunday stated that it had sought approval, via official channels, for observers of The Carter Center to board a flight to Guyana but this was denied by the National COVID-19 Task Force headed by caretaker Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Following are scenes from yesterday’s protest:

(Romel Roopnarine photos)