GECOM begins transporting ballot boxes to venue for national recount

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has started moving the boxes containing the ballots cast in the March 2 polls, from its headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown, to the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; where the national recount is slated to take place.

INews understands that the first two shipping containers left the GECOM head office earlier this morning under heavy police escort. Representatives of various political parties were present to oversee the exercise and are also accompanying the containers on their journey to the ACCC.

Senior officials of the GECOM Secretariat were also present overseeing the movement of the ballot boxes.

The national recount is expected to commence tomorrow (Wednesday) and GECOM has given all assurances that administratively and logistically, everything is in place for the process to begin.

GECOM has officially gazetted the Order for the national recount, and included in the Order is the provision for the live streaming of the tabulation of votes as well as a broadcast of the count.

A three-member CARICOM scruitineer team is also in Georgetown and will be observing the process.

GECOM is hoping to complete the recount in 25 days.

Meanwhile, there are also calls coming from all quarters for the International Observers to be granted the necessary clearance to return for the national recount.

On Monday, the Carter Center observer, who was ready to travel to Guyana to observe the recount, was left in Miami as the person was unable to board the Eastern Airlines flight to Guyana as a result of the caretaker Government denying permission.

It is now close to nine weeks since the elections were held and a credible winner is yet to be officially declared by GECOM.

Much drama followed the declaration of fraudulent elections results, on two occasions, for District Four by Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.

The Court rejected both declarations and paved the way for a recount of the votes before a winner is declared.