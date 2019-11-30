New rules for importers sourcing items from Florida

All food importers are being subjected to new rules and regulations implemented by the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) that will take effect from January 31, 2020.

According to a press release from the Director of the GA-FDD, Marlan Cole, as requested by the laws of Guyana in the Food and Drug Act Chapter 34: 03, section 32: 2 and the Food and Drug Regulation 13, all importers must present a Free Sale Certificate or Certificate of Health for food imported from the State of Florida.

“Such certificates can be obtained from the Florida Health Department located at 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Tallahassee, Florida 32399, from Florida Food and Drug Administration, 15100 NW 67th Avenue, Hialeah, Florida, 33014 or Florida Agriculture Department, 2700 N Young Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Please be advised that as at 23rd July 2019 Enterprise Florida has notified the GA-FDD that issuance of Free Sale Certificates has been discontinued due to our no recognition of that entity as a competent authority”.

Cole explained that the GA-FDD will also notify popular warehouses in the State of Florida of the need to ensure that export of food to Guyana is accompanied by the required Free Sale Certificate/ Certificate of Health as of January 31, 2020.

“These warehouss include Sam Club 13360 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida; Jetro Cash and Carry, 2041 NW 12TH Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33127 and COSTCO, 2225 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz, Florida 33559 among others,” the release added.