GuyOil reduces fuel prices by 2%

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) has announced a reduction in fuel prices, which took effect on Friday, November 29, 2019.

According to the company, these decreases were possible due to the lowered acquisition cost the company received from its supplier.

The new prices represent a six-dollar decrease for Super 95 Gasoline, seven-dollar decrease for ULSD and ten-dollar decrease for Kerosene respectively and it is applicable to all GuyOil Service Stations nationwide.

For retail, Super 95 gasoline is now being sold at $208 per litre, compared to the previous price of $214 per litre.

For wholesale, it is being sold at $198 per litre compared to the previous $204 per litre.

Kerosene is now being retailed at $149 per litre compared to the previous $159 per litre; it is being sold wholesale at $139 per litre compared to the previous $149 per litre.

And for ULSD, it is being retailed at $255, down from $232 per litre. ULSD is being sold wholesale at $215 per litre compared to the previous $222 per litre.