Duo arrested for “playing” with firearm at Stabroek Market

A 32-year-old vendor and a 34-year-old licensed firearm holder were last night arrested after investigations revealed that they were “playing” with the weapon at the Stabroek Market Square.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said at around 18:15hrs, ranks under the command of a Senior Superintendent, acting on information received, went to the market and conducted a cordon and search exercise.

The vendor, of Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Meanwhile, the other person is a supernumerary constable attached to a mining company. He was found in possession of a pistol with 16 live ammunition which he was licensed to carry.

“But information received that he was at the very location in company of the narcotics suspect and others playing with the firearm,” the GPF said.

They have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation.