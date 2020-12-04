New batch of officers being trained to reduce corruption in prisons

A new batch of prison officers is currently being trained to be initiated into the Guyana Prison Service with the aim of ridding the prisons of corruption.

These were the sentiments of Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Minister Benn said the level of corruption within the prison system was alarming and had to be addressed at the earliest.

“We are losing more prison officers than we are getting due to corrupt practices. Between last week and this week, I have dealt with at least five in respect of drug smuggling and other grave indiscretions in respect to their uniforms and code,” Benn noted.

The Minister revealed that additional support from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other entities was being utilised to ensure effective management of the prisons.

The Lusignan Prison has been under review for its alarming level of corruption, including numerous escapes over the past few years and smuggling of drugs and prohibited items.

Further, Minister Benn said there was active surveillance underway for the two inmates who escaped from the Lusignan Prison last week. The prisoners’ sentences will be increased once they are recaptured.

Earlier this month, two prison officers attached to the Lusignan Prison were arrested after a quantity of ganja was found in their quarters.