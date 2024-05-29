Nestlé seeking local partnership to package products in Guyana

Global food and beverage conglomerate, Nestlé is engaging several local private sector companies with the hope of fostering a partnership which will see the company of choice packaging its goods.

This is according to Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, who recently told this publication that the goods canned here will be branded as ‘Nestlé Guyana’.

While it was not disclosed what goods exactly the company wants Guyana to brand and distribute on the local market, Nestlé products ranges from cereals, coffee, maggi and the milo milk powder.

Dr Ramsaroop said the initiative is being undertaken to streamline the company’s operations even as it expands its business across the country, given that Guyana remains an integral part of its market.

“They (Nestlé) are in Guyana, meeting with us, seriously looking for partners that can work with them, that can use some of their goods in Guyana, branded ‘Nestlé Guyana’.”

“So, we are looking across the board for folks like Chief, who is doing the Parika packaging facility, other areas that can move into a partnership with Nestlé, and not just Nestlé bringing in their products to package in Guyana, but then they may want to start packaging some of our materials,”

Ramsaroop explained that the opportunity, once garnered, will aid in Guyana government’s vision of becoming the region’s agro-processing hub.

“Guyana would like to own the region when it comes to agriculture, when it comes to manufacturing because of our energy costs going down. We want to be able to demonstrate that we have the capacity. Why sell a pineapple for $500 at the Bourda market or whatever it is, and that same pineapple is sold in Grenada for US $10. If we can that, we can have 10 cans of pineapple from that one pineapple. That’s the shift that the President is moving to in terms of the whole agro-processing and manufacturing industry,”.

