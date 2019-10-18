Nephew who beheaded uncle found guilty

Twenty-nine-year-old Dwayne Tappin was earlier today found guilty by a 12-member jury for murdering his uncle back in 2017 at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was accused of beheading 51-year-old Randolph Seenauth on August 6, 2017.

After the guilty verdict, Justice Sandil Kissoon set November 14, 2019 for probation report and sentencing.

It was reported that on the day on the day in question, Seenauth’s head was found lying between the living room and kitchen. His body was later discovered in the bedroom.

The gruesome discovery was made after Police were summoned to the scene by neighbours who heard a loud commotion in the man’s home which he shared with his nephew.

The accused however, turned himself in a few hours later. He was charged and remanded to prison.

Following a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), the prosecution presented sufficient evidence against him to stand trial in the High Court for the murder.