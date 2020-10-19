Navratri message by President Ali

Message of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Navratri 2020.

I extend best wishes and greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu community, on the occasion of Navratri 2020.

Over the next nine days and nine nights, devotees will be engaged in pious acts of fasting and worship as they pay homage and summon the blessings of the Divine Mother Durga.

Navratri reminds us that in our journeys through life we can constantly call on her example of courage, strength and compassion.

Navratri encourages us to stay along the path of wisdom and enlightenment as we banish envy and enmity from our hearts and from our relations with each other.

May all of us continue to be blessed with mercy, love and happiness!

Shubh Navratri to all!