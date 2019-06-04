Natural Gas eruption at Mabaruma being monitored

The National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently monitoring an eruption of natural gas which occurred in Mabaruma, Barima-Waini (Region One) Monday afternoon.

The Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley when contacted by INews said he was informed that a water well was being drilled at Kumaka Water Front by a private businessman on his private land and during the drilling, the contractors met with a spill.

The suspected natural gas continues to spill impacting nearby buildings in the process.

Several agencies which include the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Hydromet Department have been contacted to conduct an assessment.

The Regional Environmental Officer, Regional Chairman and other officials are in the area to conduct an assessment. It is unclear whether the business had relevant permission to undertake such a project.

There was a similar occurrence last year June at the Diamond New Housing Scheme which plastered several buildings with mud as a resident attempted to drill a well. The well was being dug by a resident of one of the affected houses when it exploded and spurted water, mud and methane gas continuously. It was believed that a pocket of methane gas exploded underground as a result of the drilling of the well.