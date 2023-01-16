National Under-12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for January 28

The DeSinco National Under-12 Chess Championships is set to return on January 28, 2023 at the School of the Nations.

Players will participate in a 7-round tournament with games limited to 20 minutes with 5

additional seconds per move.

This year’s one-day rapid tournament will be held in person and is open to all chess players under the age of 12 at the beginning of 2023.

Round 1 is scheduled to start at 09:00.

The Under 12 Nationals were last held on January 15, 2022, on tornelo.com, an online chess platform.

At that time, 45 players competed for the title with Alexander Zhang winning the Open Category and Kristin Xavier winning in the Girl’s category.

Interested players can register for the upcoming tournament through guyanachess.org.

Registration is free for members of the Guyana Chess Federation and is only done online.

Children who are not registered with the Federation and still wish to compete can pay a fee of $2000 via MMG.

The deadline for registration for the tournament is at 6pm on January 27th 2023.

The top three finishers in the Open Division and Girls Division respectively will receive prizes.

Prizes will also be awarded for the best under-10 boy and girl and the best under-8 boy and girl at the end of seven matches.

This year’s Under 12 title is expected to be keenly contested. Anticipation is high for amazing games from players like Nicholas Zhang, Aquilani Swaminadha and the Mohabir brothers, Julian and Landon. Kataleya Sam, Chelsea Harrison, Skyler Gurchuran and Saudia Deo among others, are also set to compete in the Girl’s Category.

The Guyana Chess Federation is deeply grateful to DeSinco Trading Limited, the sponsor of this championship. DeSinco has been a long-time supporter and committed partner in the

development of chess in Guyana, particularly at the youth level.