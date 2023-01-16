Savory slams magnificent century on Day 2 of Guyana Harpy Eagles practice match

Essequibo and Guyana batsman Kemol Savory slammed a magnificent century on day two of the first four-day Guyana Harpy Eagles practice match at Providence. Savory’s classy innings of 170 was filled with elegance and grace, as he pushed towards a senior First-Class call-up.

West Indies Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul also scored a half-century on day two as his side ended on 378-6 in 87 overs, equipped with a lead of 117 runs heading into day three.

Chanderpaul’s XI resumed the second day on 3-0. Openers Chanderpaul and Chandrapaul Hemraj added 66 runs for the opening wicket, seeing off the inexperienced Isai Thorne and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed. Hemraj, who looked dangerous through the off-side, lived by the sword and died by the sword when he was caught at first slip by Akshaya Persaud off Ali Mohamed.

Hemraj, the man from East Coast Demerara, scored 40 from 43 balls, including four fours and two sweet sixes.

Meanwhile, Test opener Chanderpaul displayed his high level of batsmanship, leaving the ball outside off-stump and driving solidly. He also used his feet to perfection, dancing down to Veerasammy Permaul and smashing him for six over his head.

Chanderpaul was joined by Savory, who looked busy at the crease. The left-handed duo took the score to 108-1 in 27 overs at lunch. Savory was unbeaten on 26 while Chanderpaul was standing tall on 34.

At the resumption of the afternoon session, Chanderpaul slammed Junior Sinclair for a six over mid-wicket, the first ball in his spell. Chanderpaul reached his half-century, but he was mesmerised by the off-spinner and was bowled all ends up off a beautiful delivery. Chanderpaul made 52 from 130 balls, an innings that included five fours and two sixes in 154 minutes.

After a 72-run second-wicket partnership, Savory was joined by Mavindra Dindyal, and the duo took the score to 138-2. Savory was timing the ball to perfection with some classy drives and imperious late cuts to pass his half-century.

He welcomed Ashmead Nedd to the crease with back-to-back boundaries and continued to look positive. Nedd then bounced back as he removed Dindyal, caught behind for 11. At the tea interval, Chanderpaul’s XI reached 202-3 in 56 overs. Savory was eyeing a century on 86 while Anthony Bramble was unbeaten on two.

Runs continued to flow in the final session, especially off the sweet bat of Savory. The Essequibo cricketer of the year 2022 reached his century in 142 balls and 170 minutes.

After taking a single off the bowling of Richie Looknauth, he jumped for joy after reaching the milestone, and the 20-odd spectators applauded in delight at Providence.

Fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Bramble had a scratchy start, but he grooved in. He slammed Nedd into the sightscreen for six to signal his intent. However, he was caught brilliantly by Nial Smith at backward square-leg off Looknauth for a 54-ball 28, at 290-4. Savory had dominated the 100-run fourth-wicket partnership, while Bramble enjoyed being a spectator from the other end.

Savory reached 150 from 179 balls with a thumping six off the bowling of Nedd. Kevin Sinclair then came in and looked comfortable at the crease, with his best shot a straight drive off Smith. Gudakesh Motie, who was dropped by Kevlon Anderson at first slip, was given leg-before for 10 to give Ronsford Beaton his first wicket.

Sinclair and Antony Adams ensured no further hiccups as Chanderpaul’s XI reached 378-6 in 87 overs, with a healthy lead of 117 runs. Sinclair is unbeaten on 40 from 50 balls, an inning laced with four boundaries and one six, while Adams is on five.

Permaul’s XI bowlers toiled away, with Smith introduced late in the day, claiming 1-30 in seven overs. Ali Mohamed had 1-27 in eight overs, while the likes of Nedd (1-72 in 12 overs); Looknauth (1-52 in 14 overs); Junior Sinclair (1-56 in 14 overs) and Beaton (1-57 in 18 overs) struggled to get multiple breakthroughs. Permaul went wicket-less in his 10 overs, yielding 46 runs.

The third day will bowl off from 09:30h at Providence as Guyana Harpy Eagles continue their preparations for the Regional Four-Day tournament starting on February 1 in Antigua against Barbados. (Brandon Corlette)