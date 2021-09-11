Narcotics, cigarettes found in kitchen at NA Prison

Staff of the New Amsterdam Prison in Berbice have unearthed 197 grams of seeds, leaves and stem suspected to be narcotics and 10 packs of Pall Mall cigarettes during a search of the penitentiary.

The discovery was made sometime around 10:45 hours. During the search conducted by staff of the New Amsterdam Prison, the contraband items were found in the Prison’s kitchen area.

The Police were subsequently summoned to the Prison, and the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 197 grams.

The cannabis along with the 10 packs of Pall Mall cigarettes was taken to the Central Police Station where they are lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.