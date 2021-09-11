GDF rank hospitalised after crashing into Russian Embassy

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank is now hospitalised after losing control of his speeding car and crashed into the compound of the Russian Embassy on the Rupert Craig Highway.

The accident occurred at about 01:12 hours today. The injured rank has been identified as 42-year-old Dwayne Samuels, a GDF Corporal who is stationed at Camp Ayanganna and resides at Lot 297 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that Samuels was driving motorcar #PYY 991 and proceeding west along the northern drive lane on Rupert Craig Highway at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to navigate the turn.

As a result, the vehicle collided with a billboard situated on the western parapet and continued to proceed further in a western direction until it collided into a concrete block.

The car then flipped over the concrete fence, where it came to a halt in the Russian Embassy compound.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service were summoned and later removed the driver who was in a semi-conscious state, and with the assistance of EMT personnel, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where he is currently being treated by doctors on duty in a stable condition.

Further investigations are underway.