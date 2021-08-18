Nandlall meets with US Law Enforcement Officers

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC today met with representatives of the United States of America Law Enforcement Agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Justice, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as Special Agent Diplomatic Service, US Embassy, Georgetown, Guyana.

The US team updated the Attorney General on a number of areas in the legal sector that the United States Government will enlist the support of the Attorney General’s Chambers, in particular organised financial crimes, extraditions, deportations and the prosecution of fugitives who may have committed offences in either Guyana or the USA, or in both countries. The discussions also focused on certain strategic areas which need to be strengthened, especially in the area of forensic investigations by collaboration between the two countries.

The Attorney General also raised the issue of persons operating on the airwaves and in the social media, resident in the United States but by their constant publications, threatening peace, stability and public order and exciting racial hostilities in Guyana as a new and emerging problem which will have to be confronted sooner than later.

The Attorney General intimated that even the US Ambassador to Guyana is the subject of attacks from these reckless and fringe elements.

Minister Nandlall reaffirmed the Guyana Government’s continued commitment to partner and work closely with the United States security services for the benefit of both nations as he highlighted that tackling crime is a priority of his government.

Follow up engagements are planned flowing from the outcome of today’s meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Attorney General was gifted with a symbolic badge on behalf of the United States Marshals Service, Department of Justice, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and New York City Division/Citywide Fugitive Enforcement Operations.