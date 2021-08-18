VP recognised by US for promoting economic exchange, commitment to environment, green energy

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo met with United States Congressman, Al Green and US Congresswoman, Sheila Jackson Lee on Wednesday.

Congressman Green is serving his ninth term as a member of the United States House of Representatives and represents the 9th Congressional District of Texas.

In a social media post on the Vice President page, it was stated that during the meeting, Congressman Green presented the Vice President with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition in honour of his dedication to promoting friendship and economic exchange between the United States of America and the Republic of Guyana.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Jackson Lee is serving her eleventh term as a member of the United States House of Representatives and represents the 18th Congressional District of Texas.

During the meeting, she presented the Vice President with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition in honour of his commitment to the environment, sustainable development, and green energy.