Naamryck business couple robbed by bandits pretending to be customers

A businesswoman and her husband are now counting millions in losses after they fell victim to a robbery under arms on Tuesday night at their home located at Naamryck, East Bank Essequibo.

The victims have been identified as Anansa Grimes, 37, and Beniday Gonsalves, a 44-year-old mechanic.

Grimes who owns a grocery shop told investigators that the suspects, three males, one reportedly armed with a gun, came into her place of business as customers and then left.

She said that shortly after she heard her daughter screaming and when she checked, she saw the three men in their house, which is located on the same premises as the business.

The incident reportedly occurred around 20:50h.

This publication was informed that the armed suspect pointed a gun at the businesswoman and demanded that she turn over her cash and valuables.

INews understands that the couple were robbed of $635,000 cash, six gold chains- valued at $350,000-, Three mobile phones, one diamond ring- valued at $1M-, raw gold valued at $335,000, US$420, $50 Euro and a quantity of cellphone cards.

The woman’s husband was reportedly assaulted by one of the men, before they all fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are currently investigating the crime.