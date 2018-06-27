Accident on Houston road leaves woman unconscious

A 23-year-old woman was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday evening following an accident on the Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road.

Injured is Kimberly Carrington of Diamond Housing Scheme.

Based on information received, the vehicle -PTT421 – she was travelling in was being driven by a 30-year-old Kitty, Georgetown resident.

INews understands that at about 23:15h, the motorcar was proceeding south on the western side of the eastern carriageway of the Houston road.

However, as the driver approached Rahaman’s Park, he started to negotiate the right turn and in the process of doing so lost control of the vehicle.

This resulted in the vehicle crashing into the concrete median before continuing for a short distance and slamming into a lamp post.

After the accident, the vehicle ended up on the western carriageway with its front facing east.

Carrington, who was the lone occupant, was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital along with the driver of the car who was conscious at the time.

They were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty and Carrington was treated for lacerations about the body and admitted in an unconscious state.

The driver of the car was also treated for lacerations about the body and knee injuries.

Police reports indicate that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Investigations are continuing.