Murder convict appeals 100-year sentence

Collin Allen, 26, is asking the Court of Appeal to reverse the 100 years sentence he received for the murder of a pensioner.

Allen was found guilty of murdering 77-year-old Danrasie Ganesh on August 1, 2015 at her Montrose, East Coast Demerara home.

In his appeal, Allen is contending that his trial was executed in a biased manner and as such, the number of years given is unreasonable.

However, with the aid of video evidence, State Prosecutors Tuanna Harding, Abigail Gibbs, and Teriq Mohamed had argued that the woman, lived alone and on the day in question, Allen invaded the property.

He entered the house through a window after which he attacked the woman.

CCTV footage obtained from Ganesh’s home was used as evidence during the trial and revealed a male in the woman’s house hitting her on the head with a tyre wrench, kicking, and stomping her.

Allen later escaped but was apprehended three weeks later. According to a caution statement given by Allen, which was shared in court, he was paid some $700,000 to kill the pensioner and steal property documents.

Following the verdict, Allen’s lawyer, Rachael Bakker, was reportedly left speechless when the sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh.

Justice Singh initially gave 60 years to the accused but added 10 years for premeditation, 10 years for excessive brutality, another 10 for accepting money to kill the woman, and a further 10 years for being brutal to the woman who could have barely walked.