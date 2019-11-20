WCD man gets 20 years for rape of teen

Jaipaul Hitlall, 33, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the rape of a teenager in 2016.

He is still on remand for the alleged murder and rape of 60-year-old Bibi Kaneece which occurred in the same year.

Hitlall, formerly of Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was handed the sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the sexual offences court.

The now-convicted man was also slapped with a murder charge back in 2017.

It read that on October 2, 2016, at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Kaneece during the course of a rape.

Previous media reports indicate that on the day in question, the 60-year-old woman, who is reportedly mentally unstable, was found dead at her Cornelia Ida home in a hammock with multiple stab wounds about her body.

Police had strongly suggested the now dead woman may have been raped before she was brutally murdered since she was discovered with her skirt lifted up and without underwear.

This gruesome discovery was made by her son, who reportedly went to drop off food at the address.

Hitlall, who Police managed to arrest, confessed to the heinous crime.