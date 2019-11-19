Cop among four charged for gold heist at Matthews Ridge

Baldeo Francis, 37; Ramesh Singh, 45; Leon Campbell, 26; and Kurt Nedd, 27 were today charged in connection with the gold heist committed at an airstrip at Matthews Ridge, Region One (Barima Waini).

Nedd was a police constable at the time of the incident, while the other men were miners.

They all appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on November 11, 2019, they robbed Jose DeCosta of $95,000 cash and a quantity of raw gold valued at $18M, property of Deonarine Sookram, a businessman.

Meanwhile, Francis was charged for having in his possession one .223 riffle and two 9mm pistols in his possession when he was not the owner of a firearm licensed enforced at the time.

He was also charged for having in his possession 120 rounds of ammunition when he was not the owner of a firearm licensed enforced at the time.

According to the facts, the victim and his workers were at the Matthews Ridge Airstrip awaiting a plane to travel to Georgetown, when he was pounced upon by the men who were armed with AK-47 guns.

The men were all remanded to prison. The matter continues on November 26.