Murder charge for Sophia man accused of strangling security guard on Church St.

The Sophia, Greater Georgetown man who allegedly strangled another on Church Street, Georgetown was slapped with a murder charge.

Ashaka John, of A Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The 24-year-old man was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which stated that on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he murdered Jason Bowen.

Defence Counsel George Thomas informed the court that his client has a mental problem and is a patient of a doctor at the Psychiatric Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Thomas further told the court that his client was taken to the hospital while in custody.

According to reports, at about 21:30h on October 12, Bowen and the accused were involved in a scuffle on Church Street, Georgetown.

It was reported that John dealt the victim, who was a security guard, several lashes about his body before wrapping a belt around the man’s neck and proceeded to strangle him.

Public-spirited persons who witnessed the altercation rushed to render assistance to the victim; however, the man was dead, while the murder suspect attempted to flee the scene.

Persons managed to grab onto the John and restrain him. The Police were called and he was handed over.

John was remanded to prison and the case will continue on November 7.