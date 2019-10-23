Neighbour reportedly confesses to killing Patentia man

The body found with a plastic bag over his head in a gutter at Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) has been identified as 57-year-old Abdool Ghannie, called Dennis of the same community.

The man’s neighbour has since confessed to murdering the man, according to police.

Reports are that the neighbour, when questioned by detectives, admitted under caution that Ghannie visited his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

However, the duo had a misunderstanding which resulted in the neighbour cuffing the man to his face, causing several injuries.

The neighbour then reportedly tied a plastic bag over the man’s head and dumped the body in a drain.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body gave the cause of death as brain hemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head compounded by aspiration of blood.