ECD man beaten to death with hammer, wooden plank by cousin

A 35-year-old businessman was on Tuesday night beaten to death, allegedly by his young cousin, a 28-year-old electrician of Unity Village, ECD.

Dead is Arvin Dipchand called ‘Krishna’ of Dochfour, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident occurred at around 18:30hrs at Unity, ECD.

Reports are that the cousins had several misunderstandings, stemming from the electrician allegedly stealing from the businessman on several occasions.

On the night in question, the suspect was under the influence of alcohol when he pelted a hammer towards his cousin.

The hammer struck the businessman to his head, causing him to fall on the ground.

The suspect then began to cuff his cousin. He then reportedly pulled out a wooden stave from a fence and dealt the businessman a lash to his head.

The businessman managed to free himself and jumped in his car. However, he only drove off a short distance in the street when he collapsed.

The man was escorted by Community Policing Group (CPG) members to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigations.