Munro, Seifert back with TKR for CPL 2022  

The Trinbago Knight Riders have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

Colin Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer of all time, and fellow New Zealander Tim Seifert are back with the Knight Riders for the 2022 tournament.

They will be joined by USA international Ali Khan who is with the Knight Riders for another year having first joined them in 2017.

Sri Lankan internationals Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna round out the overseas signings for 2022, with Prasanna rejoining the Knight Riders having been with the franchise in 2019.

The Knight Riders will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday – 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.

“We are very happy with our overseas signings this year. The idea was to maintain the core of the team, while adding a few new resources to bolster the squad for CPL 2022,” said Venky Mysore, Director of Trinbago Knight Riders. Colin Munro, Ali Khan and Tim Seifert have all made significant contributions to TKR in the past and share a great bond with our local players and the franchise.

“We also look forward to welcoming the two Sri Lankans Seekkuge Prasanna and Maheesh Theekshana to complete our overseas roster for TKR this year. Seekkuge of course, has already represented us in 2019, and with Theekshana coming in, the squad for this upcoming edition is shaping up very nicely for us.”

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

Kieron Pollard (R)

Andre Russell (S)

Sunil Narine (R)

Nicholas Pooran (S)

Colin Munro (S)

Akeal Hosein (R)

Maheesh Theekshana (S)

Tim Seifert (S)

Seekkuge Prasanna (S)

Jayden Seales (R)

Ali Khan (S)

Tion Webster (R)

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED

TO BE DRAFTED