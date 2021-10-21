MoU inked to advance technical cooperation between Guyana, UAE

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali today with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, to advance closer relations between the two countries and to discuss key areas of technical cooperation.

Among the areas discussed were Food Security, Climate Change, the Environment, Technology and Infrastructure and revising the Visa policy for both countries.

Immediately following the discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked to advance closer technical cooperation between the UAE and Guyana.

This was signed by the senior Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimy the Minister of International Cooperation and Managing Director for Expo2020 Dubai, in the UAE Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai.

Guyana’s participation at the Expo has already resulted in a number of significant arrangements, with one being an agreement for a Guyana Trade Office to be set up in Dubai.

This came about following a successful meeting on Wednesday between representatives of the Guyana Private Sector and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamad Buamim.

Meanwhile, President Ali also spoke of creating a new logistics hub for the UAE in Guyana, while on a tour of the Abu Dhabi Ports’ ultra-modern temperature-controlled vaccine storage warehouse facility, which is also the home of the Hope Consortium at Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD) and the Khalifa Port.

According to him, Guyana wants to build a strong partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports, to create a new logistics hub for the UAE that will connect business opportunities in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, North America and West Africa.