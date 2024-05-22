Motorcyclist killed in LBI accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4C are investigating a Fatal Accident which occurred on Tuesday May 21, 2024 at about 23:30 hours on La Bonne Intention Public Road, East Coast Demerara, involving Motor Lorry with registration number GAG 6017 driven by a 30-year-old male of South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown and Motor Cycle with registration number CL 3120 driven by Kareem Josh Jeffrey (Deceased), age 29 years of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Inquiries disclosed that Motor Lorry GAG 6017 was proceeding west along the La Bonne Intention Public Road East Coast Demerara, at an alledged fast rate. The driver of the Lorry claimed he felt as though the Lorry went over something and saw a motor cycle skidding past his vehicle.

As a result, he stopped and exited the motor Lorry and that was when he observed a body lying on the roadway with injuries.

The Ambulance Service was contacted, and upon arrival at the scene, the doctor examined and pronounced the motor cyclist dead.

The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of Motor Lorry GAG 6017 and no trace of alcohol was found.

He remains in custody.

Further investigations are ongoing.

