Motorcyclist killed in collision at Enmore, ECD

A motorcyclist, 42-year-old Joshua Savory, a construction worker of Section B Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), lost his life in a collision on Friday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 23:25h on the Enmore Public Road, ECD.

INews was told that the victim was driving motorcycle CL 7067, heading east along the northern side of Enmore Public Road when he collided with motorcar PAF 3878.

Reports are that the motorcar was parked and suddenly drove off, executing a turn from north to south across the public road directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

In attempting to evade the vehicle’s sudden manoeuvre, Savory lost control of his bike and collided with the right front door of the motor car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown onto the road, where he sustained injuries to his forehead and various parts of his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs.

His body is currently at the Memorial Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar, a miner from Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast, was taken into police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

--- ---