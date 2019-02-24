Motorcyclist killed after dropping into pot hole at PK

Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini), following a motorcycle accident.

Alvin Blair died on Friday evening after the motorcycle on which he was riding dropped into a pothole thus causing him to lose control.

Inews understands that the 32-year-old man borrowed the motorcycle which bears registration plates CH 2517 from Raul Campbell of Train Line, Port Kaituma.

Reports are at about 22:00h, Blair was proceeding north along the western carriageway, descending a hill at 26 miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, with his friend, 31-year-old Roy Spencer, also of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the motorcycle flipped over several times before the duo was pitched on the road.

They were assisted by public-spirited citizens who rushed both injured men to a nearby health post.

Blair, who was picked up in an unconscious state, was further rushed to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Spencer, the pillion rider, suffered a broken left jaw and right leg. Investigations are ongoing.