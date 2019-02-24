Grove man died from heart failure – PM

Grove man died from heart failure

The Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man whose body was discovered in his home on Wednesday last, reportedly died as a result of heart failure due to blockage of the arteries a Post Mortem Examination (PME) revealed.

As such the body of 32-year-old, Rayon Angel of Lot 343 3rd St Grove, EBD, who was attached to the Guyana Sure Base was handed over to his family for burial.

Inews previously reported that Angel’s lifeless was discovered lying face upward on his bed in an advanced stage of decomposition, clothed in a white vest and a red short pants.

Reports are that the man was last seen alive on Monday last when he visited a friend’s home around 19:00h.

Relatives reported that Angel was encountering domestic issues with his reputed wife, who was living with him at the said address, however she moved out about six weeks ago.