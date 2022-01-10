Motorcyclist injured in accident whilst trying to overtake car

A motorcyclist is now hospitalised after he was injured in an accident which occurred at the intersection of Blue Mountain and Aubrey Barker Roads, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Injured is 23-year-old Randy Williams of Caneview Avenue, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident, which involved a motorcar driven by a 51-year-old woman of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, occurred at around 17:30hrs on Sunday.

The motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of Aubrey Barker Road while the motorcycle was proceeding in the same direction at the rear of the motorcar.

Whilst in the vicinity of Blue Mountain Road, the motorcyclist attempted to overtake the car. However, the driver was in the process of negotiating a right-turn onto the southern drive lane of Aubrey Barker Road. As a result, the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist fell onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body. He was picked up in a conscious condition by Emergency Medical Technicians and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated for a fractured left hip. He was later admitted a patient at the hospital.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the motorcar who is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.