Motorcyclist injured after hit and run involving minibus

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with a fractured leg after he and his pillion rider were struck off their motorcycle in a hit and run accident involving a minibus.

The injured man has been identified as 22-year-old Mark Harvey of Lot 174 Church Street Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara. His pillion rider, 22-year-old Colette Austin of Lot 37 Bus Shed Street Uitvlugt WCD

The accident occurred at about 23:30 hours on Saturday on the Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Reports are that the motorcycle was proceeding east along the nothern drive lane of the Zeelugt Public Road when Harvey alleged that as he was approaching Silk Cotton Dam (Access Road) at Zeelugt EBE, the minibus which was proceeding south on the access road failed to stop on the approach of Zeelugt Public Road and collided to the left side middle portion of the bike causing him and the pillion rider to fall onto the road way and received injuries about their bodies.

The minibus then fled the scene.

Nevertheless, two victims were picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen, examined and treated for their injuries.

The motorcyclist was transfered to West Demerara Regional Hospital and admitted a patient with a fractured left leg, while the pillion rider was treated and sent away.

Further investigations are ongoing.