Body of missing GDF rank found

Two days after Guyana Defence Force’s Private, Junior Kenroy Sooklall, went under water in the Essequibo River, his body was found today.

The discovery was made at was sometime around 07:00h when fishermen spotted the body at the mouth of the Essequibo River.

According to a statement from the GDF, the police were notified and the body has since been positively identified.

Ordinary Rating (OR) Kenroy Sooklall was a passenger on a private vessel on Friday December 17, when it encountered difficulties and overturned. The soldier is the only fatality from this incident.

The late OR Sooklall resided at Bark Lane, Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice.

The army said the investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, continues.

The Guyana Defence Force extends its sincere condolences to the mother and other relatives of the late soldier.